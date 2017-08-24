WBIR
TBI investigating officer-involved shooting in Jellico

WBIR 10:03 AM. EDT August 24, 2017

The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation is currently heading to an officer-involved shooting in Jellico.

Few details are available at the moment, but agents are at the scene of the shooting on South Myrtle Street.

 

WBIR 10News has a crew heading out to the incident. The public information officer for the TBI said she will also release information about the incident later today.

 

