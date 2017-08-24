TBI investigating officer-involved shooting in Jellico

The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation is currently heading to an officer-involved shooting in Jellico.

Few details are available at the moment, but agents are at the scene of the shooting on South Myrtle Street.

WBIR 10News has a crew heading out to the incident. The public information officer for the TBI said she will also release information about the incident later today.

TBI Agents are on scene of an officer-involved shooting in Jellico on S. Myrtle St. Media: PIO @TBILeslie is en route. — TBI (@TBInvestigation) August 24, 2017

© 2017 WBIR.COM