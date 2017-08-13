Cocke Co. Sheriff's Office: Suspect in officer-involved shooting dead

COSBY - UPDATE August 13, 2017, 11:33 p.m.



The Cocke County Sheriff's Office is investigating an officer-involved shooting that happened at 7:19 p.m. Sunday evening on Middle Creek Road in Cosby.

The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation was called in to assist. The officer involved is fine.



A suspect involved in the shooting is dead. The suspect's identity has not been released.

The shooting happened when the officer attempted to take the suspect into custody on criminal warrants, according to Cocke Co. Sheriff's Office.



Cocke County Sheriff's Office asks 'to keep all parties involved in your thoughts and prayers.'



PREVIOUS STORY August 13, 2017, 11:00 p.m.



The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation is responding to a shooting involving an officer in Cosby, Tenn. in Cocke County.

That's according to a tweet from Leslie Earnhart with TBI. She says the shooting was on Middle Creek Road.



Knoxville Media: I'm en route to an officer-involved shooting on Middle Creek Rd in Cosby. Add'l info will be released later this evening. — Leslie Earhart (@TBILeslie) August 14, 2017

