TBI releases studies on school crime, domestic violence

NASHVILLE - Crime on school campuses is going down, while incidents of domestic violence saw a slight increase last year, according to two new reports by the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation.

The annual studies compile crime data submitted to TBI by the state’s law enforcement agencies through the Tennessee Incident Based Reporting System (TIBRS).

In the domestic violence study, TBI found that 78,100 domestic violence offenses were reported in 2016, representing a 0.4 percent increase over 2015.

Simple assault was the most common offense, with women being three times as likely as men to be a victim. 71.5 percent of reported victims were female. Juveniles accounted for less that 10 percent of reported domestic violence victims.

Simple assault was also the most common crime reported on school campuses in the state, with most of problems occurring between noon and 3 p.m. and the month of September.

The overall number of offenses at schools decreased 8.8 percent from 2014 to 2016.

You can read both reports here.



