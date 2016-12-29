TBI seeking information in Christmas Eve murder

Keila Taylor (Photo: Custom)

WASHINGTON COUNTY, TENN. - The TBI is looking for information to help the solve the murder of an East Tennessee woman who was found dead on Christmas Eve.

The body of Keila Marie Taylor, 40 was discovered on the banks of the Watauga River along Herb Hodge Road in Washington County on Dec. 24. Her death was ruled a homicide.

Taylor's body was partially clothed and investigators believe the body had only been in that location for a few hours when it was discovered.

Anyone with that information is asked to contact the TBI at 1-800-TBI-FIND (1-800-824-3463) or the Washington County TN Sheriff's Office at (423) 788-1414.