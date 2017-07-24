TBI, sheriff investigating Union County killing

The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation and Union County Sheriff's Office are investigating the weekend slaying of a man.

Deputies went to a home early Sunday on Highway 61 West in Andersonville.

According to TBI spokeswoman Leslie Earhart, they found the man dead at the home.

The TBI referred further questions about the killing to Union County authorities.

