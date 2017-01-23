TBI Top 10 Most Wanted fugitive captured in Knoxville

KNOXVILLE - A fugitive on the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation's Top 10 Most Wanted was captured Monday morning in Knoxville.

Jereme Dannuel Little, 41, was wanted by both the TBI and Chattanooga Police for especially aggravated kidnapping. The TBI also said Little was a known member of the "Vice Lords" street gang.

A team of TBI special agents, U.S. Marshals, Knox County sheriff's deputies and member of the Smoky Mountain Fugitive Task Force arrested little at a house on Burns Road in East Knoxville.

TBI added Little to its most wanted list in August.

In September, 10News looked into the fugitives on the list. Since that report, five fugitives on the TBI most wanted list, including Monday's detainee, have been captured.

