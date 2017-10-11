Teen boys suspected in BB gun vandalism

Virgil Moore says his truck will cost nearly $450 to fix--he filed a report of vandalism with the Knoxville Police Department. (Photo: WBIR)

KNOXVILLE - Two teenage boys are being questioned about a string of vandalism in north and south Knoxville.

Last week, Knoxville Police took at least 15 reports of vehicle windows being shot out by a BB gun in a South Knoxville neighborhood. There were similar reports in north Knoxville.

Early Tuesday morning, around 4:00 a.m., police detained a 17-year-old and 15-year-old on Kenyon Street. They had a backpack that contained three BB guns and a large number of BB's.

Both of them were taken to the Safety Building, where their parents gave permission for them to be questioned.

KPD is releasing no further information at this time.

© 2017 WBIR.COM