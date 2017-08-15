Teen in custody after West Knox Co. house fire

Rural/Metro Fire and the Knox County Sheriff's Office responded to a fire in an abandoned house on Chevy Lane on Aug. 15, 2017. (Photo: WBIR)

A young teenage boy is in custody with the Knox County Sheriff's Office after a fire was started in an abandoned house in West Knox County Tuesday night, officials said.

According to Rural/Metro, the fire started just before 7 p.m. in an abandoned house on Chevy Lane.

A spokesperson said it appears a juvenile male was playing with matches when the fire started.

The fire was contained to one room of the house. No one was injured.

The Rural/Metro spokesperson said the juvenile is a "young teenager," and he is in custody with KCSO.

