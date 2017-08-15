Teen in custody after West Knox Co. house fire

A young teenage boy is in custody with the Knox County Sheriff's Office after a fire was started in an abandoned house in West Knox County Tuesday night, officials said.
According to Rural/Metro, the fire started just before 7 p.m. in an abandoned house on Chevy Lane.
A spokesperson said it appears a juvenile male was playing with matches when the fire started.
The fire was contained to one room of the house. No one was injured.
The Rural/Metro spokesperson said the juvenile is a "young teenager," and he is in custody with KCSO.
