Teen pleads guilty to killing elderly Hawkins Co. teacher

Kyle Robert Wolfe (Photo: WBIR)

ROGERSVILLE - A 15-year-old boy has pleaded guilty to the murder of a popular retired teacher in Hawkins County.

Margaret Jack Sliger, 79, was shot to death in her yard in May of 2015. Last August, authorities announced they had arrested a teenager in her death.

Hawkins County authorities say they need help solving the killing of a retired school teacher. (Photo: Submitted, WBIR)

On Wednesday, Kyle Robert Wolfe pleaded guilty to second-degree murder and was sentenced to 25 years in prison.

The district attorney told WCYB that Wolfe lived on a neighboring farm, and it's still not clear why he killed Sliger.

As part of his plea agreement, Wolfe will have to serve his full sentence behind bars.

