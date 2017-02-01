Teen pleads guilty to killing elderly Hawkins Co. teacher

WBIR
ROGERSVILLE - A 15-year-old boy has pleaded guilty to the murder of a popular retired teacher in Hawkins County.

Margaret Jack Sliger, 79, was shot to death in her yard in May of 2015. Last August, authorities announced they had arrested a teenager in her death.

On Wednesday, Kyle Robert Wolfe pleaded guilty to second-degree murder and was sentenced to 25 years in prison. 

The district attorney told WCYB that Wolfe lived on a neighboring farm, and it's still not clear why he killed Sliger.

