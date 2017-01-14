Ten arrested in Blount County prostitution sting

The Blount County Sheriff's Office nabbed eleven people overnight Friday in a joint prostitution sting operation.
Officers with the BCSO, Alcoa and Maryville police, and agents with the FBI office in Knoxville conducted the joint operation at a hotel.
Ten people were arrested and one person was cited in the sting. Of the ten people arrested, the following nine people were charged with prostitution or promoting prostitution:
- 22-year-old Ashley Nicole Baker of Knoxville
- 31-year-old Maranda Faith Brown of Knoxville. She is also being held on outstanding warrants in Knox County.
- 28-year-old Ericka S. Francis of Knoxville. She was also cited for possession of marijuana.
- 32-year-old Erika Y. Strickland of Knoxville.
- 22-year-old Marissa J. Davis of Alcoa.
- 37-year-old Allison Duncan of Brazoria, Texas.
- 49-year-old Bobbie Jo Beeler of Knoxville.
- 50-year-old David L. Roberts of Knoxville for promoting prostitution.
- 45-year-old Steven D. Waterson of Knoxville for promoting prostitution.
Authorities also arrested 64-year-old Kenneth Gregory Johnson of Knoxville for having an outstanding warrant in Knox County. 31-year-old Nycole Danielle Coffey was cited for prostitution.
Court dates and bond amounts have not been set yet.
