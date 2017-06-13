Tenn. couple charged after boy kept in harness bolted to floor

Monica Hall and Dennis Eugene Counch (Photo: Burk, Tonja)

EVENSVILLE, TENN. - A Rhea County mother and her boyfriend are charged with child abuse after deputies discovered her 5-year-old, developmentally challenged son harnessed and bolted to the floor.

According to WRCB, a tip on a child abuse hotline led deputies to the home of Monica Hall and Dennis Eugene Counch in Evensville.

When they arrived, Hall invited them inside, saying she knew why they were there.

They heard the child yelling, and found him inside a room that was padlocked from the outside. Photos show a room with a bare, wooden floor with a mattress next to one wall. In the center of the room, what looks like a harness is attached to the floor by a leash.





The boy told deputies he was "hungry, hungry" and ran to the refrigerator.

As deputies entered the home, they also found what they believed to be drugs and related paraphernalia.

Arrest records obtained by Channel 3 show that Monica Hall and Dennis Eugene Counch were charged with child abuse, manufacturing of methamphetamine and unlawful drug paraphernalia.

