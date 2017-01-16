Tennessee men appealing sentences in Iraqi deaths

(Photo: Submitted)

MARYVILLE - Two years after her husband was sentenced to 30 years in prison for an incident during the Iraq War, a Maryville woman is hoping that a successful appeal will bring him home.

Dustin Heard was a member of Raven 23, a group of Blackwater USA defense contractors hired to protect U.S. diplomats in Iraq.

In 2007, four years into the Iraq War, a the group was involved in a shooting at Nisoor Square in Baghdad that left 14 Iraqis dead.

In 2014, after more than seven years of legal battles, four men of Raven 23, including two Tennesseans, were found guilty of various charges.

Dustin Heard, of Maryville, was convicted on six counts of voluntary manslaughter, 11 counts of attempted manslaughter and one firearms offense. On a later date he was sentenced to 30 years in prison.

Nick Slatten, of Sparta, was found guilty of one count of first-degree murder and later sentenced to life in prison.

On Tuesday lawyers for the four men will present oral arguments in an appeal on the ruling in Washington D.C.

Free Raven 23 support group has compiled extensive information on the case that they say highlights the holes in the government's prosecution.

Family members claim evidence proves the men's innocence and feel confident heading into the appeal.

"It seems like every step of the way the judicial system has failed us and we're hoping that this appeal reverses that," Dustin Heard's wife Kelli Heard said.

Charges were originally brought at the end of 2008, but the four men claimed that they were forced to either make statements or lose their jobs. That case was dismissed.

In 2014, prosecutors filed the case again. The U.S. brought 71 witnesses, including 30 from Iraq. At the time, the 30 Iraqi witnesses was the largest group of foreign witnesses to travel to the America to testify in a a criminal trial.

"When we heard that they were bringing the charges again it was a bit of a hit," Heard said. "But at the same time we knew, just like last time, if any judge looks at the evidence, it's going to be thrown out."

The case wasn't thrown out and the men were convicted after a two-and-a-half month trial.

"The hardest times for me personally is driving the six-plus hours to Memphis, six-plus hours back, and knowing at this point, visiting their dad in a small, uncomfortable prison visiting room is the norm for my children," Heard said. "What scares me the most is that at this point it doesn't phase them because their dad has been there so long."

The families of the convicted men have bonded through their shared hardships and fight to spread information on their loved ones' case.

"We wouldn't make it on our own," Nick Slatten's mother Reba Slatten said.

"We wouldn't make it unless we had the other families to lean on," Heard added. "Every now and then there's one thing that you need to understand and I might get a phone call form Dustin's lawyer, I'll call one of the families. ... Without that back and forth I really would feel desolate."

The decision on Tuesday's appeal is expected to be months away, but Heard maintains the same assurance that her husband's actions were correct as she told 10News after the sentencing in 2015.

"We feel extremely confident," Heard said. "You look at the statistics of appeal and how many rulings are overturned because of appeals - it's very small, but from day one this has been one of the most unique cases."

