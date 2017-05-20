THP identifies pedestrian hit, killed in Knoxville

KNOXVILLE - The Tennessee Highway Patrol has identified the pedestrian who was hit and killed in Knoxville late Friday night.

THP identified the victim as Jeffrey Fina, 57.

According to a crash report, Fina was walking along U.S. Highway 11E when he left the shoulder, stepping into the road and the path of a car. That car hit Fina, who was also hit by a second car while laying in the road. Both cars pulled over at the scene.

According to the report, Fina tested positive for drugs and alcohol.

No charges have been filed.

