THP identifies pedestrian hit, killed in Knoxville

WBIR 12:26 PM. EDT May 20, 2017

KNOXVILLE - The Tennessee Highway Patrol has identified the pedestrian who was hit and killed in Knoxville late Friday night. 

THP identified the victim as Jeffrey Fina, 57.

According to a crash report, Fina was walking along U.S. Highway 11E when he left the shoulder, stepping into the road and the path of a car. That car hit Fina, who was also hit by a second car while laying in the road. Both cars pulled over at the scene. 

According to the report, Fina tested positive for drugs and alcohol. 

No charges have been filed. 

