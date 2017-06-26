THP offers reward for arson of vehicle at storage lot

The Tennessee Highway Patrol is offering a $5,000 reward for information about whomever set fire to a semi tractor that the Tennessee Highway Patrol is holding as evidence at a North Knoxville storage lot.

The tractor is being held at the lot at 3415 Huron St. Someone set the Volvo afire one night last month.

Other vehicles also have been damaged at the site.

Anyone with information can contact the THP at 423-587-7081, according to the THP.

Knoxville Fire Department investigators are looking into the case.

KFD spokesman Capt. D.J. Corcoran said Monday authorities are looking for someone named "Trey" who they think is a person of interest. Anyone with information about Trey can call 865-595-4480.

THP uses the space as an impound lot.

THP authorities said the tractor was being stored as evidence "in an ongoing investigation by our agency."

