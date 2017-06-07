Three charged in attempted purse snatching

NOPD investigates a fatal shooting on Canal street.

Knoxville Police have charged three people in an attempted purse snatching that happened outside a business on North Broadway Monday night.

Mincey Thomas, 22, Dustin Clayton, 37, and Teresa Lynn Clark, 37, each face one count of attempted aggravated robbery.

According to KPD, the victim received a call from a woman who said she wanted to repay a loan, and asked the victim to meet them at a location on Broadway.

As the victim approached the location, she was attacked. Police said the victim knew the man who attacked her.

The three suspects were questioned by Knoxville Police and Knox County Sheriff's Office deputies Tuesday night, and were charged after the interviews. They are being held in the Roger D. Wilson Detention Facility.

