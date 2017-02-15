Three charged in Claiborne County kidnapping, extortion

According to Claiborne County Sheriff David Ray, authorities on Monday arrested Nathan G. Taylor, Steven Daniel Moore, and Steven Coty Lee on kidnapping and extortion charges.

Three Tazewell men have been charged after authorities said they kidnapped and extorted two individuals.

According to Claiborne County Sheriff David Ray, authorities on Monday arrested Nathan G. Taylor, Steven Daniel Moore, and Steven Coty Lee.

Each were each charged with especially aggravated kidnapping and aggravated assault. Taylor was also charged with two counts of extortion and trafficking of a person for a commercial sex act, and possession of a Schedule II controlled substance for resale and delivery.

Investigators said two victims were bound by their hands and feet, held against their will, and threatened with a deadly weapon for several hours. The victims at one point were transported from one residence to another and forced to make phone calls to try and get money for their release.

Lead investigator Tim Shrout said several pieces of evidence related to the charges were found at both residences.

All three suspects have a bond of $250,000.

