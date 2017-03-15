Mugshots for Richard Bradley Howe, Jacob Tate, and Brandon James Campbell. The three men were indicted on child rape charges.

An Anderson County Grand Jury has indicted three East Tennessee men on child rape charges.

According to the indictment, Richard Bradley Howe, Brandon James Campbell, and Jacob Tate raped a child on or about February 7, 2016. The indictment added that the victim was younger than 13 years old.

All three of the men are 20 years old.

Back in December, a Knox County Grand Jury returned indictments charging Tate with Rape of a Child, Aggravated Sexual Battery, Contributing to the Delinquency of a Minor and Contributing to the Unruliness of a Child.

According to TBI, Special Agents began investigating Tate in February 2016, at the request of 9th District Attorney General Russell Johnson.

Records show Campbell has been released while Tate and Howe remain in jail.

