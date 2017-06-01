Three out-of-state men arrested for illegal codeine prescriptions

Malik Deandre Bradford arrested in Blount County. Courtesy of Blount County Sheriff's Office.

BLOUNT COUNTY - Three out-of-state men were arrested for passing illegal codeine prescriptions around in Blount County, according to the Blount County Sheriff's Office.

Anthony Walker Terrell II, 20, Kameron Blake Wright, 19, both of Decatur, Ga., and Malik Deandre Bradford, 24, of Frenchburg, Ky., are in custody, according to a release from the Blount County Sheriff's Office.

An area pharmacy alerted local authorities of a fraudulent prescription for phenergan/codeine cough syrup.

"We are thankful for the relationships our law enforcement community has with our local retailers," Blount County Sheriff James Lee Berrong said in a news release.

Counterfeit $100 bills were also found on one of the men, according to authorities.

The defendants are among several groups of people from Atlanta arrested in Blount County for receiving fraudulent codeine prescriptions.

All three are being held in the Blount County Detention Facility.

© 2017 WBIR.COM