TIMELINE | Manhunt for escaped Georgia inmates

Here is a timeline, with the most recent items first, of the manhunt for two Georgia Department of Corrections inmates who allegedly murdered two prison transport guards and then escaped.

THURSDAY, JUNE 15

8 p.m. -- Gov. Nathan Deal tweeted that the inmates were captured following a car chase in Tenn. Click here for the full story

2 p.m. -- Authorities investigated a reported sighting in South Carolina, but it ended being unfounded.

12 p.m. -- Sheriff Howard Sill had stern words to the suspects in a news conference.

WEDNESDAY, JUNE 14

5:30 p.m. -- Authorities confirm that the green Honda Civic that was stolen by the inmates after the corrections officers' murders has been located.

1:25 p.m. -- $90,000 is now the reward being offered for the inmates' capture.

12:00 p.m. -- Police released information about a stolen Ford F-250 that was believed to be taken by the fugitives sometime between 6 p.m. Tuesday and 6 a.m. Wednesday. The truck is a 2008 white Ford F-250 two-door with silver tool boxes on both side rails. The Georgia license plate is BCX5372.

TUESDAY, JUNE 13

11:00 p.m. -- The reward for the information that leads to the arrest of the inmates is now $70,000.

7:37 p.m. – Conyers police confirm they are investigating unconfirmed reports that the inmates have been sighted in the area.

6:30 p.m. – Putnam County Sheriff Howard Sills confirms that at 2 p.m., the escaped inmates broke into a Madison home, ransacked the residence, and stole clothing and food. He says there is no reason to believe the inmates are still in the area. He says the reward leading to the capture of the two men has been raised to $30,000 a piece.

1:55 p.m. – The Georgia Department of Corrections releases the names of the two officers killed on the bus: Christopher Monica, 42, and Curtis Billue, 58.

1:45 p.m. – Gov. Nathan Deal announces, “No effort will be spared in pursuit of the killers, and no state resources required in this endeavor will be spared.”

11 a.m. – Putnam County Sheriff Howard Sills holds a press briefing, confirming that Donnie Russell Rowe and Ricky Dubose are wanted for the murder of the guards. Sills said the men are armed with the officers’ 40-caliber pistols, and are “dangerous beyond belief.” The men are traveling in a 2004 green, four-door Honda Civic, with the Georgia license plate RBJ660.

8:27 a.m. – Police announce that Ricky Dubose and Donnie Russell Rowe are the two escaped inmates.

(L) Donnie Russell Rowe (R) Ricky Dubose

Approximately 6:45 a.m. – Two Georgia Department of Corrections guards are killed by two inmates on a bus carrying 33 prisoners and the two guards. The bus is traveling from the state prison in Hancock, Ga., to the Jackson, Ga., diagnostic facility, on Georgia Highway 16. The two escaped inmates then allegedly car jack a passing vehicle and rob the driver at gunpoint.

