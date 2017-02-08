TN attorney pleads guilty to three counts of attempted theft

Conrad Mark Troutman (Photo: Campbell County Sheriff's Office)

A former Tennessee lawyer used his attorney trust to steal money belonging to his clients to pay personal debts before paying back the clients.

Conrad Mark Troutman, 57, pleaded guilty on Wednesday to two counts of attempted theft of more than $60,000 and one count of attempted theft of more than $10,000.

None of Troutman’s clients lost money, and Troutman repaid the funds prior to the start of any criminal investigation or complaint to the Board of Professional Responsibility.

Troutman received a 15-year judicial diversion sentence. During the sentence, he cannot reapply, receive by comity or otherwise accept a Tennessee law license or practice law in the state.

The Tennessee Department of Correction will supervise Troutman’s diversion sentence.

Troutman is required to pay restitution for the harm to one victim’s credit card and out of pocket expenses for another victim. He must also pay $2,000 to victim’s assistance assessment, and pay $225 to the Economic Crime Fund.

