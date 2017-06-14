TN leaders and lawmakers react to congressional baseball practice shooting

ALEXANDRIA, VA - JUNE 14: Investigators gather near the scene of an opened fire June 14, 2017 in Alexandria, Virginia. Multiple injuries were reported from the instance. (Photo by Alex Wong/Getty Images)

KNOXVILLE - Several local and state leaders and lawmakers have issued statements and offered their condolences for the victims in the Congressional Baseball Practice shooting.

A gunman opened fire on a Republican congressional baseball team that was practicing on a suburban Virginia field Wednesday and Rep. Steve Scalise, R-La., was among the wounded.

10News is tracking developments in that story here.

Police in Alexandria said five people were provided medical transport and that a suspect was in custody. NBC News identified that suspect as 66-year-old James T. Hodgkinson of Belleville, Illinois. President Trump said during a press conference Wednesday morning that Hodgkinson died of his injuries.





Authorities named James T. Hodgkinson as the suspect in the Alexandria shooting. President Trump said Hodgkinson died from his injuries after Capitol Police shot him.

Scalise, the majority "whip" in the House, was in stable condition after being shot in the hip and was undergoing surgery at MedStar Washington Hospital Center, his office said in a statement. House Majority Leader Kevin McCarthy says Steve Scalise is out of surgery and "doing well."

Rep. Chuck Fleischmann estimated there were 50 to 60 people at the practice, including House members, senators and their staffs. “Many have been shot, but a lot like me got bloody running for cover,” he said.

“It is just a madhouse here,” Fleischmann said. “It’s horrible. I’ve never experienced anything like that.”

MORE: Fleischmann says he's lucky to be alive

Rep. Steve Scalise of Louisiana, a true friend and patriot, was badly injured but will fully recover. Our thoughts and prayers are with him. — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) June 14, 2017

Rep. Jimmy Duncan's office said the congressman was not at the practice this morning. Duncan released a statement this morning.

“I am very saddened by today’s shooting that occurred during practice for the Congressional Baseball Game for charity. This is a tragedy which I hope does not happen again," Duncan said in the statement. "At this point, I do not know the extent of the injuries to all those who were shot. I certainly hope that they have a speedy recovery, and all the victims have my sympathy, and best wishes.”

Senator Lamar Alexander's office also said he is safe and wasn't at practice. Senator Bob Corker said he is grateful for the response by Capitol Police.

My prayers are with all those affected by this morning's shooting. I am extremely grateful for our brave Capitol Police officers. — Senator Bob Corker (@SenBobCorker) June 14, 2017

Contrary to reports, Rep. Jimmy Duncan's office tells me the TN congressman was NOT at the scene of the shooting this morning. @tennessean — Michael Collins (@mcollinsNEWS) June 14, 2017

Tennessee Congressman Phil Roe was not at the practice, but released this statement:

“This morning’s shooting was a senseless and shocking act, and my thoughts and prayers are with everyone who was at practice this morning, especially my friend Steve Scalise, all who were injured and their families. I am incredibly thankful for the brave actions of the Capitol Police officers and first responders at the scene.”

Congressman Steve Cohen from Memphis released this statement:

“My thoughts go out to House Majority Whip Steve Scalise, the Capitol Police officers, the staff and all those affected by this morning’s horrific shooting at the Congressional baseball practice in Virginia. I hope the victims all make a quick and full recovery. I've feared violence directed at a Member of Congress ever since Rep. Gabrielle Giffords was shot at an event in 2011. There’s been too much violence, too much hate, and too much anger.”

U.S. Rep. Jim Cooper from Nashville posted his official statement to Twitter:

This is horrible. Violence is never the answer. Grateful for the Capitol Police and wishing everyone a speedy recovery. — Jim Cooper (@repjimcooper) June 14, 2017

© 2017 WBIR.COM