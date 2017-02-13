Trial begins in fatal July 4 parking lot crash

An Anderson County grand jury will consider charges against Lee Cromwell, charged in the death of a man struck after a fireworks display July 4, 2015.

OAK RIDGE - A jury has been seated for the trial of a man charged in a deadly July 4 parking lot crash.

Prosecutors say Lee Harold Cromwell drove into a crowd after a fireworks show in Oak Ridge in 2015, killing James Robinson as he tried to pull his daughter to safety.

Cromwell was charged with criminally negligent homicide, vehicular homicide, reckless endangerment, reckless homicide, driving with a suspended or revoked license, 12-counts of aggravated assault.

Investigators say Cromwell's Dodge pickup truck slammed into several vehicles that evening. While Robinson, 37, of Knoxville, died of his injuries, several other people were also hurt.

Cromwell blames the crash on a defect in his truck. His attorney calls it “an unintended sudden acceleration."



Cromwell was not hurt.

(© 2017 WBIR)