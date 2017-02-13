Trial date set for teen accused of murdering his ex-girlfriend

William Riley Gaul (Photo: Knox County Sheriff's Office)

The trial for a Knox County teen charged in the fatal shooting of his former high school girlfriend is set to begin on August 1.

William Riley Gaul, 18, faces a seven-count indictment, which includes first-degree murder, aggravated stalking, theft, tampering with evidence, reckless endangerment, employing a firearm during a dangerous felony and felony murder.

Gaul appeared in court Monday morning when the judge set the trial date.

In January, he posted $1 million bond to remain free. Gaul is confined to his home with a GPS tracker except to go to his lawyer’s office, in which he must give 48 hours notice. The order also orders him to not have any contact with witnesses in the case, with the exception of his immediate family members.

On Nov. 21, investigators say Gaul stood in the fenced backyard of Emma Walker, 16, and fired a gun into her bedroom. Authorities determined the popular Central High School student was killed as she lay in bed.

Gaul is set to have a status hearing on May 15.

