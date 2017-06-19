Trial delayed for driver in I-75 crash that killed 6

Benjamin Brewer’s trial is slated to begin April 4, 2017.

CHATTANOOGA - The trial for a truck driver accused in a 2015 crash that killed six people was set to begin on Monday, but some conflicting test results has forced a delay.

Benjamin Brewer is charged with six counts of vehicular homicide and four charges of assault. Investigators say he was driving a tractor-trailer that didn't slow down in a construction zone on I-75 near Chattanooga and started a chain reaction crash. Among the dead were 31-year-old Tiffany Watts of Morristown and her mother, 51-year-old Sandra Anderson of Rutledge.

Blood tests later showed that Brewer had meth in his system at the time of the crash

A jury was selected last week from Davidson County to hear the case

However, the defense said they learned last week that a second toxicology test was performed on Brewer's blood two months after the crash, and it had slightly different results from the one performed immediately after the crash . Because they didn't have access to that information, they requested a delay.

That information was available in the NTSB crash report, which was released in October of 2016.

A new jury will be selected. No new trial date has been set.

WRCB contributed to this report.

© 2017 WBIR.COM