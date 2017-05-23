Trial set for driver charged with causing crash that killed six

CHATTANOOGA, TENN. - A jury from the Nashville area will determine the fate of a truck driver charged in a 2015 crash that killed six people near Chattanooga, according to WRCB.

Benjamin Brewer is charged with six counts of vehicular homicide and four charges of assault. Investigators say he was driving a tractor-trailer that didn't slow down in a construction zone on I-75 near Chattanooga and started a chain reaction crash.

PREVIOUS: Meth & fatigue caused deadly I-75 crash

A total of eight vehicles were involved. Six people died, including 31-year-old Tiffany Watts of Morristown and her mother, 51-year-old Sandra Anderson of Rutledge. Four others were injured.

Blood tests later showed that Brewer had meth in his system at the time of the crash, and a Hamilton County judge has ruled those blood tests can be admitted as evidence at Brewer's trial, though items found inside the truck will not be allowed.

Brewer's trial is set to begin on July 19. Jury selection will being in Davidson County on June 12.

© 2017 WBIR.COM