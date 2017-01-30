Trial this week for man accused of kidnapping & bank robberies

Michael Benanti (Photo: Custom)

One of the men accused in a string of robberies and kidnappings that spanned at least four states will face a federal jury this week.

Michael Benanti and Brian Witham were accused of taking the families of bank executives hostage to force the employees to rob their own banks. The charges include robberies and extortion from businesses and banks in Connecticut, Pennsylvania, North Carolina and East Tennessee beginning in 2014.

Witham pleaded guilty last year and may testify against Benanti at trial this week. Jury selection for Benanti's trial began Monday.

In his plea agreement, Witham outlined the elaborate plots the two came up with to make money to prop up a shady business meant to help inmates get ready for life beyond prison.

After a failed robbery and extortion attempt in Connecticut, the pair moved south and targeted an executive with Y-12 Federal Credit Union in Oak Ridge. They stalked the family on Facebook and even planted cameras in their yard to watch their movements. On April 28, Witham said the men kidnapped the executive's wife and son and ordered him to withdraw money from the credit union. The plot fell apart when the executive tipped off his employees and police were contacted. The family were released unharmed.

Then in July, after similar surveillance, they kidnapped the family of a SmartBank executive in Knoxville. With his wife and baby held hostage in the car, the executive withdrew cash from the bank and turned it over to the robbers, according to Witham's admission. Again, no one was injured, but the pair made off with about $195,000.

The pair was caught after another failed attempt in North Carolina.

