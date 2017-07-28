Trooper finds 28 lbs. of pot after traffic stop

A THP trooper seized 28 pounds of pot during a traffic stop. (Photo: Custom)

COOKEVILLE, TENN. - A minor traffic violation landed a Cookeville man behind bars on drug charges

On July 12, Tennessee Highway Patrol Trooper Al Seitner spotted a vehicle following another too closely on a Putnam County road. He pulled the driver over for the traffic violation, but noticed the man was acting "extremely nervous."

As he was talking to the driver, identified as Jonathan Kossa, 25, of Cookeville, the trooper noticed a large cardboard box in the back seat. When he asked what was in the box, Kossa said it belonged to his roommate and he didn't know.

Kossa refused to let Trooper Seitner search the car, so he called for a K-9 unit. After the dog alerted on the vehicle, it gave authorities proper cause to conduct a search.

Inside the box, troopers found 18 vacuum sealed packages of marijuana containing about 28 pounds of marijuana inside the box.

Kossa was charged with possession of Schedule VI narcotics for manufacture, sale and delivery.





