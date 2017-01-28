Two arrested on multiple felony drug charges in a school zone

KNOXVILLE - The Knoxville Police Department arrested two suspects on felony drug charges within a school zone Friday afternoon after investigating an illegally parked vehicle near Lonsdale Elementary, according to KPD's Facebook page.

Officers investigated the vehicle at approximately 5:20 p.m.

A Chevrolet truck was illegally parked on New York Avenue at Burnside Street near Lonsdale Elementary School, according to police.

Officers seized what police describe as a "large amount" of illegally possessed prescription pain medications.

Six cell phones, drug paraphernalia and $3,628 in cash were also confiscated.

Kenneth Pate, 51, and Kandi Tolliver, 33, were arrested and taken to the Knox County Detention Facility.

Pate was arrested on possession of schedule II narcotic for resale in a school zone, simple possession of schedule III narcotic, simple possession of schedule VI narcotic and possession of drug paraphernalia.

Pate is currently on parole for possession of schedule II narcotic for resale.

Tolliver faces charges for possession of schedule II and schedule IV narcotic for resale in a school zone, possession of drug paraphernalia and driving on a revoked driver's license.

