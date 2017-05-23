Two detained for questioning in Chickamauga slaying

Investigators at a home on Huron Street after tracking down a man wanted for questioning in connection with a deadly shooting on Chickamauga Avenue.

Authorities are questioning a man and woman wanted in connection with a deadly North Knoxville shooting.

Knoxville Police went to a home at 3125 Huron Street around 4:18 p.m. Tuesday looking for a male they believed to be connected to last week's slaying of 28-year-old Shanna Harmon.

Authorities found the man they were looking for and took him into custody for questioning. Two females inside the home were also detained, but are not believed to be connected to the homicide, KPD announced.

Another male inside the home at the time was taken to a local hospital due to a medical problem. Investigators do not believe he is tied to the homicide either.

Earlier in the day, Knoxville Police located a woman also wanted for questioning in Harmon's death.

Harmon was found last Friday lying in the intersection of Chickamauga Avenue and Oswald Street. She was unresponsive and died from her injuries the following day.

Investigators previously said they believed Harmon was involved in a verbal argument with a male suspect who then shot her and fled the scene.

© 2017 WBIR.COM