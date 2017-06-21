Two killed in Loudon County shooting; suspect in custody

NOPD investigates a fatal shooting on Canal street.

Two people were killed in a shooting in North Loudon County Wednesday night.

The Loundon County Sheriff's Office said the shooting happened on White Wing Road around 4 p.m. Deputies arrived on the scene to find two people with gunshot wounds. One victim died at the scene, and the second victim died later at a hospital.

A suspect was arrested at the scene and is in custody.

The sheriff's office has not yet released the identities of the suspect or the two victims.

A spokesperson did not say whether the suspect knew the two victims.

This story will be updated when more information is available.

