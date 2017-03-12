Two Sevier County juveniles lead authorities on high speed chase

Photo: WRCB-TV, Chattanooga

HAMILTON COUNTY - Two Sevier County teenagers are in custody after leading authorities across East Tennessee on a high speed chase.

According to Sevierville Police spokesman Bob Stahlke, the two are a 14-year-old and 17-year-old from the Smoky Mountain Children's Home in Sevierville. They stole one of the home's 15 passenger vans and began driving at high speeds.

Knox County Sheriff's deputies and the Tennessee Highway Patrol pursued the vehicle through Knox County down I-40 west, eventually heading south on I-75.

According to WRCB-TV in Chattanooga, the juveniles continued until reaching Hamilton County, where they made their way onto Highway 153 near Amnicola. The van crashed into another car and authorities took the two teens into custody.

No one was hurt in the chase.

