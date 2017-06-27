Two Vanderbilt football players hurt in Monday night shooting

The shooting happened at Target on White Bridge Road. (WSMV)

Two gunmen are on the run after shooting two college students outside the Target on White Bridge Road on Monday night.

According to Metro police, the shooting was not random. Officials said the two groups of people had arranged a meeting at the parking lot, which involved "an ill-conceived plan to recover a stolen cellphone."

Police said the incident leading up to the shooting happened on Monday when Vanderbilt student Donaven Tennyson met up with someone in the parking lot of the Chili's on West End. His phone was stolen during the meeting.

Tennyson told police he noticed his stolen phone was listed online, which is when he reportedly made a fake profile and arranged a meeting with the seller at Target.

The 19-year-old brought two friends with him, 18-year-olds O’montae Daley and Frank Coppet. The trio brought a pellet pistol with them.

Coppet reportedly got out of their car with the pellet gun, which is when two people in a gray Buick sedan opened fire.

Daley was shot in the leg. Coppet was shot in the arm by a shotgun. Both have non-critical injuries.

Tennyson is a sophomore from Richmond, VA. He played in eight games in the 2016 season. Daley is a defensive back from Warner Robins, GA. Coppet is a redshirt freshman defensive back from Fort Lauderdale, FL.

Police have not released specific descriptions of the gunmen, who also stole the victim's red Toyota Corolla.

The shooting happened just before 9 p.m. The store stayed open as officers processed the crime scene.

