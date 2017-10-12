Two women injured in East Knoxville shooting

KPD said two women were injured in a shooting on Alma Avenue in East Knoxville on Thursday, Oct. 12, 2017. (Photo: WBIR)

Knoxville Police said two women were injured in a shooting in East Knoxville Thursday night.

Officers were called to the 4100 block of Alma Avenue shortly after 8 p.m.

KPD said two women with gunshot wounds were taken by private vehicle to the University of Tennessee Medical Center before officers arrived. The women's injuries appeared to be non-life threatening, according to KPD.

Dozens of evidence markers were on the ground at the scene, and neighbors said they heard multiple gunshots fired back-to-back.

"When I was pulling up ... I heard a lot of gunshots. It appeared to be at least 10 or more gunshots. Please put the guns down and let's work together to build our communities back up to where they need to be," resident Gayle Padgett said.

