Union County man charged with exposing self to child

A Union County man faces two charges of indecent exposure after authorities say he sought out a child in the Western Heights area and ended up outside his vehicle with his pants down.

The incident involving Johnny N. Adams occurred the afternoon of June 4 near Jourolman Avenue, according to warrants.

Adams was spotted in his truck by neighbors, according to warrants. He tried to "solicit" a woman and her 17-year-old daughter and then drove to a back alley where an 8-year-old girl was playing.

He "aggressively" motioned for the child to come to the truck, according to warrants. She saw him exposing himself and ran to tell someone, documents state.

A witness saw Adams drive down the alleyway and onto uneven pavement where the truck became stuck, according to the warrants.

Adams then jumped out of the truck with his pants down, still exposing himself, warrants state.

© 2017 WBIR.COM