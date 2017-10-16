UTPD: Rape reported on campus over weekend

KNOXVILLE - University of Tennessee authorities are warning of a reported rape early Saturday on the Knoxville campus.

According to a notice released Monday by the University of Tennessee Police Department, a female student reported that a male acquaintance had raped her in her residence hall on the "east side of campus."

The residence hall is not named, and according to police it won't be released to "protect the victim's identity." Police were notified Sunday, according to the notice.

No further information has been released including whether the acquaintance has been arrested.

Students are advised to report all suspicious activity to campus police. A Guardian app can be downloaded through UT's app, and it features a tip option to communicate with UTPD, according to the police department.

Throughout the campus, blue phones also are posted from which victims can seek help.

The police department also can be reached at 865-974-3111 or through its website, utpolice.utk.edu.

