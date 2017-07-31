Victim ID'd in deadly East Knoxville shooting

KPD officers responded near the corner of Lilac Ave and Fern St.

EAST KNOXVILLE - The man killed in Sunday morning's deadly shooting on the corner of Lilac Avenue and Fern Street has been identified.

Investigators said Curtis King, 23, was shot after an argument with other individuals around 2 a.m. Sunday.

King was pronounced dead on the scene. Investigators have examined evidence recovered from the scene and interviewed several individuals.

The investigation into the shooting is ongoing.

