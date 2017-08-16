Server going to prison for stealing credit card info from customers

David C. Masoner has been sentenced to 12 years in prison after stealing customer credit card numbers. (Photo: Custom)

KNOXVILLE - A career criminal who stole customer credit card numbers while working as a waiter at several west Knoxville restaurants has been sentenced to 12 years in prison.

David Carroll Masoner, 46, was convicted of three counts of identity theft. At Wednesday's hearing, Assistant District Attorney TaKisha Fitzgerald explained to the court that Masoner stole credit card numbers from dozens of customers he served between 2010 and 2012 while working at several West Knoxville restaurants, including Bearden Fieldhouse, Pero's on the Hill, Honey Baked Ham, and Silver Spoon.

When a customer paid for their meal by credit card, Masoner allegedly wrote down the name, number, expiration date, and security code of the cardholder, according to the District Attorney's Office. He would later charge fraudulent meals and tips to the credit card numbers. The DA's office said he would also buy gift cards for other restaurants and retail stores.

Agents with the TBI, DEA, and United States Secret Service, were able to uncover Masoner's scheme. When they arrested Masoner, he had 26 stolen credit card numbers.

District Attorney Charme Allen has warned consumers to check their statements regularly for unauthorized purchase and report any suspicious activity to law enforcement.

Identity Theft is a Class D felony carrying a punishment between two and twelve years. Masoner has twenty-seven prior felony convictions so he received the maximum sentence of twelve years.

