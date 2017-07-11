Wanted couple arrested after a string of robberies

Lacy Nicole Emory (left) and Andre Dewayne Coffer (right).

KNOX COUNTY - A husband and wife suspected to be involved in a string of robberies are behind bars after police caught them on another robbery call Monday.

According to the Knoxville Police Department, 25-year-olds Andre Dewayne Coffer and Lacy Nicole Emory were wanted in both Knoxville and Knox County for robbing four convenience stores in the last month.

On Monday around noon, police responded to a robbery at the Weigel's at 1700 Merchant Drive. A witness claimed a blue minivan had dropped a man off who covered his face with a mask before entering the store with a knife, demanding cash and cigarettes.

The suspect then ran away and officers were able to detain the female driver of the van as he fled.

Police said Emory was the driver and her husband was the masked man. Three children were also inside the van at the time according to police. A special crimes investigator responded to investigate and check on the condition of the children.

KPD Captain John Kiely waited for Coffer to get into a car a few blocks away from the robbery on Bradshaw Garden. Once he did, Kiely conducted a felony traffic stop and found Coffer in the back seat with the cash and cigarettes stolen from the Weigel's in the floorboard.

Coffer was detained for questioning before he and his wife were taken to the Safety Building for questioning. The two were later arrested and charged with aggravated robbery for the Weigel's incident.

The Knox County Sheriff's Office will also be charging the couple for three other robberies at separate convenience store robberies across the county.

