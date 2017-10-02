Wanted man sought out of McMinn County

Jared Lackey may be with his 7-year-old son Kaden. McMinn County authorities announced Monday they were looking for him.

McMinn County authorities are trying to find a 29-year-old man wanted on several charges who may be with his 7-year-old son.

The man is identified as Jared Lackey of Colorado Springs, Colo. He is thought to be driving a charcoal gray Chevrolet Silverado with Colorado license plate YQU091, according to McMinn County Sheriff Joe Guy.

Early Monday, Lackey took his son Kaden J. Lackey from Mountain View Elementary School near Etowah, Tenn., according to Guy.

According to Guy, Lackey "has a right to have his son with him" but he is wanted on warrants for kidnapping, domestic assault and interference with 911.

An order of protection also remains in force against him, according to the sheriff.

According to Guy, over the weekend Lackey "forced his estranged wife and family into a vehicle and threatened to take them to California."

Lackey is described as 5 feet, 11 inches, 165 pounds, with brown hair and brown eyes.

Kaden is described as 4 feet, 6 inches and 50 pounds. He has brown hair and brown eyes, wore a blue Spiderman shirt, blue jeans and blue shoes. He also wears black-rimmed glasses.

Anyone with information is asked to call the McMinn County Sheriff's Office at 423-745-5620. Guy also can be reached by private message through his social media accounts.

