Warrant: Knoxville man killed while defending his grandmother

Mugshot of Lebarron Cade (Photo: Knoxville Police)

A Knoxville man died after he was shot in the head while defending his grandmother, according to an arrest warrant.

Knoxville Police officers responded to a shooting call Wednesday around 11:15 p.m. at 125 Alice Street. Authorities found Samuel Mitchell, 3rd dead inside the home.

The alleged shooter, Lebarron Cade, was taken into custody after officers arrived on the scene.

A witness said that Mitchell had been arguing with Cade about him being physically abusive to Mitchell's grandmother, according to the warrant. They added that Mitchell got a gun and asked Cade to leave, but he refused.

According to one witness, the two struggled over the gun and Cade forced it toward Mitchell's head when it went off.

Cade has been charged with Voluntary Manslaughter and is being held on a $50,000 bond.

