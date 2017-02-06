Juli Glisson is charged with aggravated vehicular homicide and probation violation. (Photo: Metro Nashville Police Department)

NASHVILLE - The woman facing charges related to the death of a Metro Nashville Police Department officer was booked into jail on Monday morning, less than one hour before a massive memorial service was held for the fallen officer.

Julie Glisson, 42, is charged with aggravated vehicular homicide in connection to last week's death of Officer Eric Munaw, a decorated 18-year veteran of the department.

She was being jailed on $150,000 Monday and, according to a newly released arrest warrant, her blood alcohol content at the time of the officer's death was nearly three times the legal limit of .08.

Glisson is due in Davidson County court Thursday for a hearing on the matter.

Mumaw, 44, died in the line of duty just before sunrise Thursday while attempting to rescue Glisson, who was reportedly suicidal and whose vehicle went into the frigid water of the Cumberland River in Madison.

Rescue crews discovered his body in the water several hours after Mumaw went missing. He died from an apparent drowning.

According to the warrant, Glisson placed her car from park into gear as Mumaw and Officer Trent Craig were at the driver’s door attempting to get her to safety and away from the edge of the river.

According to Officer Trent Craig, her four-door sedan was at the bottom of the boat ramp at the water's edge. The car was running

and in park and Glisson had her foot pressed on the brake pedal.

The defendant's window was down, Craig engaged her in conversation, and at one point in the conversation, she asked Officer Craig what would happen if she drove the vehicle into the river.

The Tennessean