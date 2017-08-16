West Knox server faces 12 years for credit card theft

Masoner stole credit card numbers from dozens of customers he served between 2010 and 2012 while working at several West Knoxville restaurants, including Bearden Fieldhouse, Pero's on the Hill, Honey Baked Ham, and Silver Spoon.

WBIR 5:39 PM. EDT August 16, 2017

