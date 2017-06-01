West Knoxville child rapist sentenced to 50 years

Courtesy of Knox County District Attorney General's Office

KNOXVILLE - A child rapist was sentenced to 50 years behind bars on Thursday.

Jonathan Mitchell Cooper, 31, was convicted in March on three counts of incest, three counts of child rape and one count of aggravated sexual battery, according to a release from the Knox County District Attorney General's Office.

"Parents are supposed to protect their children, not prey upon them," General Charme Allen said in the release.

Prosecutors said the abuse started in 2013, and continued for two years, until the victim finally told his mother.

Cooper will be placed on the Sex Offender Registry after serving his 50 year sentence. He will not be eligible for parole.

