Wife of ex-Knox County High School coach faces prison time

KNOX COUNTY - The wife of a former Knox County assistant high school football coach faces a three-year prison sentence for having sex with a student.
Kelsey McCarter pleaded guilty to several charges Monday including statutory rape by an authority figure, court officials said.
She was set to go on trial this morning. According to court officials, she admitted having sex with a 16-year-old South-Doyle High School student who lived with her and husband Justin McCarter.
Justin McCarter later resigned his position as a coach. As part of her plea, Kelsey McCarter must register as a sex offender. She's to begin serving her sentence on Oct. 30.
