Sheriff: Mother snorts drugs, passes out with kids in car

Kendra Crain. (Photo: Blount County Sheriff's Office)

A Blount County woman faces charges after deputies say she took drugs and passed out in the car with her two young children.

Blount County Sheriff's deputies responded to a Maryville apartment building shortly before 7 p.m. Tuesday where they found 28-year-old Kendra Crain unconscious in the driver's seat of a van. A 10-month-old and a toddler were in the back seat.

A friend who was in the passenger seat of the van said they both swallowed and snorted a mix of prescription drugs, deputies said.

After Crain passed out, the friend left and sent a Facebook message to the father of the children to tell him what was happening. The father then called 911.

Deputies said they did not know how long after Crain passed out that they were called.

Crain faces charges of child abuse and neglect.

