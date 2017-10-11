Woman charged with fleeing officers with unrestrained child in car

Tracey Annette Dykes

SEVIERVILLE, TENN. - A Sevierville woman is facing a number of charges after deputies say she fled a traffic stop with an unrestrained 2-year-old girl inside.

According to court documents, deputies were directing traffic around an accident on Jones Cove Road on Sunday when they noticed a little girl sitting but not strapped into a child restraint seat in the front passenger seat. The woman was told to pull over so that other officers could inspect and properly install the seat.

Instead of stopping, the woman took off, with officers in pursuit. Reports show that she was traveling at speeds of up to 71 mph on the wet road, and swerving over the double yellow line at times.

Finally, officers stopped the car on Jones Cove Road, just past the intersection with Meadowlark Cove Road.

Officials charged the driver, Tracey Annette Dykes, 51, of Sevierville, with multiple charges including Aggravated Child Endangerment, Evading Arrest, Reckless Endangerment, and Possession of Drug Paraphernalia. Officers found a used syringe in a purse inside the car.

The arresting officers wrote, "The defendant's actions placed the child in imminent danger and could have led to serious injury or even the death of the child should she have crashed."

