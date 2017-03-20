Woman pleads guilty to theft after faking cancer diagnosis

Ashley Lively, accused of felony theft after claiming she had cancer and receiving thousands of dollars from community members, appeared in court Monday.

A Monroe County woman who falsely claimed she had cancer has entered a guilty plea to theft over $1000.

From late 2015 into early 2016, Ashley Lively told friends and community members she was dying from Stage IV pancreatic cancer. During that time, she and her husband received thousands of dollars in cash and services through fundraisers.

A 10News investigation found Lively used some of the money to take trips to the beach with her husband and buy a new car.



But as sympathetic community members grew increasingly suspicious, Lively eventually admitted in a text message to family members that she had been lying.

Officials booked her into the Monroe County Jail in October 2016 and she then posted bond. At the time, investigators told 10News she admitted to them that she lied about the cancer diagnosis.

Sentencing is set for June 26.

