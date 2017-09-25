Youth football ref accused of pulling knife on coach during argument after game

Arnold Davis was arrested for aggravated assault on Saturday. (Photo: WBIR)

KNOX COUNTY - A Knoxville referee is facing an aggravated assault charge after authorities said he pulled a pocket knife during an argument with a coach at a youth league football game over the weekend, according to court documents.

An arrest warrant states Arnold J. Davis III, 50, of Knoxville was arrested for aggravated assault around 2:05 p.m. Saturday.

According to the warrant, a Knox County School Resource Officer told KPD that Davis called the game a forfeiture because Fulton's head coach, Antonio Hamilton, was causing a disturbance.

The youth football game was played at Central High School.

As both teams were leaving the field, Hamilton allegedly started a fight with Davis. In the report, Davis said Hamilton told him "that he was going to kill him (Davis)."

No one on scene could corroborate that, the warrant states.

The school resource officer said he was between the two while they were arguing and that's when Davis pulled a large pocket knife out of his back pocket and held it down by his side. The officer said Davis never opened the knife but had it in his hand. However, Hamilton and another witness stated it was open.

Davis is due in court Oct. 2.

According to Knox County, Davis and Hamilton have been banned from city and county parks and recreation property. Both cannot take part in Knox Metro Youth athletics. A background check was performed by TSSAA on Davis and it showed no problems.

© 2017 WBIR.COM