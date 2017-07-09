Cummins Falls State Park advises no swimming Sunday, wait to bring small children

Courtesy of Shelley Mays/The Tennessean

A Tennessee State Parks advisory says the hiking route to the base of the waterfall at Cummins Falls State Park is open Sunday, but the water is too high to swim and small children should stay home.

The advisory, which is posted on the Cummins Falls State Park website, comes just days after Wednesday's deadly flash flood at the popular Middle Tennessee swimming spot. The fast-rising water resulted in the deaths of two women and the rescue of dozens of people trapped at the state park.

On Sunday, the Tennessee State Parks said the water level had dropped enough to open the route. They urged people to use caution.

"The water is still too high to allow visitors to swim or get on the ledges below the Waterfall," the advisory said. "Please wait another day or two to bring small children to the Waterfall."

