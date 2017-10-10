Dealership gives free truck to vet who stole truck to save Vegas shooting victims

An Arizona dealership presented a truck to a hero of the Las Vegas shooting. (Photo: 12 News)

A local dealership rewarded one veteran's bravery after he stole a truck to save people who were critically injured in the Vegas shooting.

"Here's the keys, all expenses paid," said B5 Motors owner, Shane Beus as he handed over Taylor Winston the keys to a silver Ford F-150 Monday.

The car is completely paid for, including taxes.

"If most of us could be more selfless, and think split second to help, this world would be a much better place," said Beus, who was touched by Winston's bravery.

When Stephen Paddock opened fire on the Route 91 Harvest music festival, Winston sprang into action.

"At that point, is when I started kicking into gear and saw a lot across the street," he said.

Winston and his girlfriend Jenn decided to try their luck on the cars and see if any of them were open. The first truck they came to had the keys in the front.

"We commandeered this truck and we're just slowly creeping through the street and all these civilians are just bringing other injured people into the street," said his girlfriend.

Taking the most critically injured people they could find, they made two trips to the hospital, each time taking between 10 to 15 people.

They made two trips before ambulances got to the scene.

Winston has privately reconnected with some of the people he saved.

"That's been the most amazing experience, being able to look them in th eye and us share our experience," he said.

Winston, who lives in San Diego, said he plans to sell his current car and donate the proceeds to victims of the Las Vegas shooting.

As for the truck he stole? He was able to find the owner through social media and return it.





